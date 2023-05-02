The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has two walks while hitting .154.
  • In four of nine games this season, Knizner got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Knizner has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Angels are sending Sandoval (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
