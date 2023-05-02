The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani hit the field at Busch Stadium against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Angels have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-130). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -130 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have an 8-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.3% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 6-7 (46.2%).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this game.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-15-1).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 5-11 7-5 3-14 7-17 3-2

