Shohei Ohtani and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium on Tuesday (beginning at 7:45 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (0-3) for his sixth start of the season.

Matz has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Matz has made four starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Mariners Apr. 21 5.1 4 4 4 7 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 15 5.2 3 2 2 6 5 at Rockies Apr. 10 5.2 9 6 6 4 2 vs. Braves Apr. 4 5.1 10 4 4 7 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 33 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .306/.405/.509 so far this year.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 23 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .267/.357/.477 slash line so far this season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Giants Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 18 RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.361/.541 on the year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, seven home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI (28 total hits).

He has a .259/.325/.519 slash line on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-4 3 1 1 5

