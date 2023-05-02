Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 features the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have +150 moneyline odds against the favorite Stars (-175).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-175) Kraken (+150) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 40-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has gone 21-7 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 49 games this season, and won 22 (44.9%).

Seattle has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over on one occasion in its last 10 contests.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

