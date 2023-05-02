Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Motter is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 2, when he went 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is batting .222 with two doubles and two walks.
- Motter has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Motter has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Angels give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
