On Tuesday, Tommy Edman (batting .321 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .267.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
  • In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In six games this year, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
