Tyler O'Neill -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .241 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings