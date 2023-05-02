Tyler O'Neill -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .241 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (15.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • The Angels allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
