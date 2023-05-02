Willson Contreras and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .264 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), including nine multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Angels are sending Sandoval (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.