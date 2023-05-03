On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .277 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (25.0%).

In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Donovan has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings