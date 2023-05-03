Cardinals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (16-14) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 3.
The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (4-0) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (1-1).
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.
- This year, St. Louis has won one of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (124 total), St. Louis is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Giants
|W 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Logan Webb
|April 28
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Dustin May
|April 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Jake Woodford vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 2
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Steven Matz vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 3
|Angels
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 4
|Angels
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
