The Boston Celtics (57-25) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:00 PM ET.

On Monday when these two teams last played, the 76ers bested the Celtics 119-115. James Harden's team-high 45 points led the 76ers to the victory. Jayson Tatum had 39 points for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Chest Contusion 11.5 3.1 6.3

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

The Celtics have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 118 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston knocks down 4.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Over their last 10 games, the 76ers are averaging 111.2 points per game, four fewer points than their season average (115.2).

Philadelphia knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

The 76ers rank fourth in the league averaging 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8 217

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.