The Boston Celtics (57-25) match up against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Watch Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

The 76ers defeated the Celtics, 119-115, on Monday. James Harden scored a team-high 45 points for the 76ers, and Tatum had 39 for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 39 11 5 1 1 4 Jaylen Brown 23 6 4 1 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 20 3 3 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Harden 45 1 6 2 0 7 Tyrese Maxey 26 1 2 4 0 2 Tobias Harris 18 5 3 1 1 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in NBA) with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is putting up team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is producing 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he contributes 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the league.

Tobias Harris gives the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey is putting up 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2.7 treys per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is putting up 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Harden PHI 15.9 3.4 6.1 1.0 0.3 2.8 Jayson Tatum BOS 22.3 7.4 4.1 0.5 0.8 2.5 Joel Embiid PHI 16.1 6.2 2.5 0.3 1.1 0.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.8 4.9 2.7 0.8 0.3 2.1 Derrick White BOS 14.0 3.5 3.7 0.6 0.9 1.9 Tobias Harris PHI 12.1 5.4 1.8 0.5 0.5 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.