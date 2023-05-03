The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is hitting .242 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Carlson has recorded a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this season, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this year.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
