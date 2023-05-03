The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .242 with four doubles and three walks.

Carlson has recorded a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).

In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this season, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings