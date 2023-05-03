Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (24.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (13.8%).
- In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 1.85 ERA ranks sixth, .824 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
