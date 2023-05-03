Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)



Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 24 hits, batting .267 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • In 69.2% of his games this year (18 of 26), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
