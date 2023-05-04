Thursday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) and the Los Angeles Angels (17-14) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on May 4.

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (2-3) for the Cardinals and Griffin Canning (1-0) for the Angels.

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis is 6-6 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with 128 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule