Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Angels on May 4, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Shohei Ohtani and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Flaherty Stats
- The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Flaherty has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (3.94), 64th in WHIP (1.438), and 30th in K/9 (9.3).
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|7
|2
|at Mariners
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Rockies
|Apr. 12
|5.1
|5
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|Apr. 7
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .296/.396/.496 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 26 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.367/.553 on the year.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .307/.370/.553 on the season.
- Ohtani has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .372 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 34 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .296/.388/.583 so far this year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
