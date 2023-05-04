Oddsmakers have listed player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Shohei Ohtani and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Flaherty has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (3.94), 64th in WHIP (1.438), and 30th in K/9 (9.3).

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Apr. 28 4.2 7 5 4 7 2 at Mariners Apr. 23 6.0 5 3 3 9 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 17 6.0 4 4 4 4 3 at Rockies Apr. 12 5.1 5 2 1 6 1 at Brewers Apr. 7 5.0 4 2 2 3 6

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .296/.396/.496 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 26 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.367/.553 on the year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Giants Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .307/.370/.553 on the season.

Ohtani has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .372 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 34 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI.

He has a slash line of .296/.388/.583 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 at Cardinals May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

