The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .242 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Carlson has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Angels allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 26, the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
