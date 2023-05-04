Nolan Gorman -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 26 hits, batting .277 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of them.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (22.2%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (22.2%).

He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

