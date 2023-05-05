Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +185 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -225 +185 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won eight of the 17 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (47.1%).

St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Cardinals have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has played in 32 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-16-1).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-11 5-11 7-6 3-15 7-18 3-3

