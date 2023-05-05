Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 5 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .236 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 64.5% of his games this year (20 of 31), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 22.6% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 games this year (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.