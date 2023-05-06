Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cedric Mullins and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Truist Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 24-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (2.57), 11th in WHIP (.943), and first in K/9 (14.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0 at Padres Apr. 18 6.0 1 0 0 9 3 vs. Reds Apr. 12 5.0 4 3 3 9 2 vs. Padres Apr. 6 5.0 4 3 3 9 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 45 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .352/.451/.578 on the season.

Acuna will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets May. 1 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has 29 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a slash line of .296/.439/.653 so far this season.

Murphy takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Marlins May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins May. 2 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 at Mets May. 1 2-for-3 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI (29 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .252/.363/.435 slash line on the year.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 5 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Royals May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 at Royals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 35 hits with five doubles, four home runs, 28 walks and 18 RBI.

He's slashing .292/.420/.433 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves May. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Royals May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 2 4-for-5 3 0 1 6 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.