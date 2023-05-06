Cardinals vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Adam Wainwright gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
The Cardinals are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+170). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games. In three games in a row, St. Louis and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks in that span being eight runs.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have won 44.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-10).
- St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
- St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-16-1 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-12
|5-11
|7-6
|3-16
|7-18
|3-4
