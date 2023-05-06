Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is batting .242 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Arenado has had a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits nine times (28.1%).
  • In 32 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In eight games this year (25.0%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 11 of 32 games (34.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
