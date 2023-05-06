The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .255 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Edman has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Edman has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including four multi-run games (12.9%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
