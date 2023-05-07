Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Tigers on May 7, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Javier Baez and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Matz Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (0-4) for his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.
- Matz has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 26
|4.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Mariners
|Apr. 21
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|at Rockies
|Apr. 10
|5.2
|9
|6
|6
|4
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has collected 39 hits with 14 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .302/.396/.504 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has recorded 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .255/.339/.461 so far this year.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 28 hits with five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.325/.389 on the season.
- Baez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has put up 34 hits with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 12 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .270/.319/.389 slash line so far this season.
- Greene brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
