Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to Miles Mikolas when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 42 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 156 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.458 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (1-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Corey Kluber 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Tanner Houck

