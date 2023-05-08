The Chicago Cubs (17-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) clash on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.79 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.18 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.

Mikolas is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this game.

Mikolas is trying for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.18 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across seven games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Stroman has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.