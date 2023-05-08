The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .235 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Carlson has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 26.9% of his games this season, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (42.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 9
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.22).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
