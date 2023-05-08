Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .297 with two doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Nootbaar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .455.
- Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (33.3%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.18 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
