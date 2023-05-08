Nolan Gorman -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has five doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .255.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
  • In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (38.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (19.4%).
  • In nine of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.