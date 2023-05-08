Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .256.
- Contreras has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
