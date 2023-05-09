How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will hit the field against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 42 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 109 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 14th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis ranks 13th in the majors with 159 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty (2-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up 10 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- In seven starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Alex Faedo
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Sale
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Corey Kluber
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tanner Houck
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Eric Lauer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.