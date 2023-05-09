The Chicago Cubs (17-18) and the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) will go head to head on Tuesday, May 9 at Wrigley Field, with Jameson Taillon starting for the Cubs and Jack Flaherty taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 4.76 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

The Cubs have a record of 7-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +700 - 4th

