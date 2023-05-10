Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (17-19) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) clashing at Wrigley Field (on May 10) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (5-0) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (2-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (165 total, 4.5 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule