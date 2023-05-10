The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .236 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Carlson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer in his last outings.
  • In 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%) Carlson has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.7%).
  • In 28 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Carlson has had an RBI in eight games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
