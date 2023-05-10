Juan Yepez returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Justin Steele and the Chicago CubsMay 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-1 against the Tigers.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)

  • Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Yepez got a hit in 61.5% of his 78 games last season, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those contests.
  • In 12 of 78 games last year, he homered (15.4%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Yepez drove in a run in 22 of 78 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score 23 times in 78 games (29.5%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (6.4%).

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

34 GP 40
.237 AVG .266
.282 OBP .307
.456 SLG .439
13 XBH 12
6 HR 6
13 RBI 17
26/7 K/BB 35/9
0 SB 0
37 GP 41
22 (59.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (63.4%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.7%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Steele (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.45 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
