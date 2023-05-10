Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .232.
- In 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 35 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
