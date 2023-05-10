The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .350 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • DeJong has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • DeJong has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.30).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (5-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 1.45 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
