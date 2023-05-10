Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (44) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (36.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (41.7%), including six multi-run games (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.30 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.