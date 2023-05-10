On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .239.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in 16 of 34 games this season (47.1%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (23.5%).
  • He has homered in 14.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has driven in a run in eight games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.30).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
