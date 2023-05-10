The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)



Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 20 of 35 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (34.3%).
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Contreras has had an RBI in 12 games this year (34.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.30 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
