Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-16) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) at 7:10 PM ET on May 12. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Red Sox, who are favored by our model.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton for the Red Sox and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (169 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule