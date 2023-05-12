The Boston Red Sox (22-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

  • Wainwright (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Over his one games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .364 against him. He has a 7.20 ERA and averages 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

  • Paxton has been named the starter for the Red Sox and will make his first start this season.
  • This will be the first start of the season for the 34-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.