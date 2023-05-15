Monday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (4-2) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (2-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

BSMW

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been victorious in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (190 total), St. Louis is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule