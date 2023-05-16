Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Houston Astros-Chicago Cubs matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.