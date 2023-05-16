Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 16.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Brewers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have won nine out of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.
- St. Louis has a record of 2-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has scored 208 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Cubs
|L 10-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Steele
|May 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Adam Wainwright vs James Paxton
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Chris Sale
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Corey Kluber
|May 15
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Freddy Peralta
|May 16
|Brewers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Clayton Kershaw
