Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 17.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (4-2, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Brewers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.
- St. Louis has a mark of 5-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (210 total).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.35 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Adam Wainwright vs James Paxton
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Chris Sale
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Corey Kluber
|May 15
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Freddy Peralta
|May 16
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Graham Ashcraft
