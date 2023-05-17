Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez ready for the final of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-115
|-105
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been victorious in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-9 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 22 of its 42 chances.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-14
|10-12
|9-7
|8-18
|12-19
|5-6
