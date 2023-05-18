Thursday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 18.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (5-3) for the Dodgers and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (213 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

